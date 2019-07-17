Kano correspondents’ chapel congratulates Sadiq, Sabo, Sa’a over appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Alhaji Ghali Sadiq for his appointment as the Managing-Director, Radio Kano.

The Chapel also congratulated Lawal Sabo Ibrahim for his re-appointment as the Managing-Director of the Triumph Newspapers and Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim as Managing Director, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV).

This was contained in a press release signed by chairman of the chapel, Comrade Ibrahim Shuaibu Garba.

“Lawal Sabo Ibrahim, a well-groomed senior journalist, editor and media resource person was once a member of Kano state Correspondent Chapel from where he grew to the top, edited and managed a number of national newspapers, before he was called to resuscitate the once moribund Triumph Newspapers.

“In the same vein, having served as the Managing Director of Radio Kano during the tenure of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau as Governor of Kano state, we have no doubt in our mind that Alhaji Ghali Sadiq will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the quest to reposition the state-owned radio station and push it to the front-pew of world-class broadcast best practices,” the statement added.

The statement also indicated that the re-appointed MD of the ARTV had proven to be a good manager as she had transformed the television station to enable it compete favourably with its peers in the digital age.

The chapel expressed appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for appointing core professionals to man the affairs of Kano state-owned media outfits.

