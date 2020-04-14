Kano confirms another coronavirus case, declares 7-day lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared a total lockdown of the state for seven days as part of effort to halt the spread of the novel COVID-19 disease in the state.

The governor, who announced this on Tuesday, said the order would come into effect from 10pm on Thursday 16 April.

He made the announcement at the Government House during a meeting with Islamic scholars in the state.

Ganduje said: “Following the outbreak of this disease, COVID-19 in Kano and the subsequent cases we recorded, Kano Government has resolved to lockdown the state for a duration of seven days, starting from Thursday 16th April.

“We want to however call on the Scholars that Kano residents should start purchasing food stuff, as that would help curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

“The lockdown would start at 10p.m, no more markets, no more gatherings and mosques.”

The state recorded additional one COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state now stand at four.

The governor, who confirmed the new positive case, noted that the patient had connection with the index patient after 18 samples were tested.

Before now, Kano had closed its boundaries but with the number of confirmed cases rising, the government wants a restriction of movement within the state.

There are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria now.

This rise in number had forced President Mohammadu Buhari to extend the 14-day lockdown order he earlier issued by another 14 days.

Many states of the federation have also ordered a total lockdown.

