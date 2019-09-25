Kano community where no resident acquires school cert, gets primary school

ADVERTISEMENT

A headmaster, and a classroom teacher have been deployed to formally kick start basic primary school at Shara community by the Local Education Authority(LEA) Sumaila local government area of Kano state.

The community had been without a primary school over the years, and its residents of school going age have to travel a very long distance to attend schools in neighbouring villages, as a consequence majority of the community’s youth population had not acquired basic primary education.

A press statement signed and issued by the Programme Officer, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Malam Sagiru Ado Abubakar, stated that the school was informally founded by CITAD as part of its advocacy for universal access to basic education about three years ago, and had run for three years as pure community school in terms of funding and other support.

He said the school has now been formally registered with the Local Government Education Authority.

It could be recalled that about three weeks ago, CITAD in a ceremony distributed learning kits to pupils in the community as part of preparations for school resumption after the long vacation.

Abubakar added that representatives from the LEA, Sumaila Local Government Area during the occasion pledged to integrate the school into its curriculum in fulfillment of which two teachers were sent to formally flag off the school.

He said “On Tuesday 10th September, 2019, in preparation for the resumption of school activities CITAD went and distributed uniforms and writing materials for pupils in a ceremony that was witnessed by education officials from Sumaila Local Government Area.

“During the occasion, the Education Secretary of the Local Government, Alhaji Sabo Aliyu who was represented by Malam Mukhtar Uba Sumaila promised that the Local Education Authority would provide teacher to the school and urge the School Based Management Committee to visit the Education Secretary so that they can be formally registered and be in line for state.

“On Tuesday 17th September, 2019, the Committee visited ES and was duly registered. Today I would like to share with you that the Local Government Education Authority has fulfilled its promise of sending teachers to the school” Abubakar said.

He added that on 16th September, 2019, the members of Shara community received the two teachers posted by the LEA to formally flag off the school.

He however, pleaded with the state government to carry the community along in its Free Education Policy and to quickly embark on the building classrooms in the school saying already the Community had donated land for building of classroom blocks.

