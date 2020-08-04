Kano commissioner quizzed by EFCC, asked to return with wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Kano State, Murtala Sule Garo, was on Monday invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Daily Trust reports.

Garo, a key member of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s cabinet, was reportedly invited by the anti-graft commission’s Kano office as regards some properties in Kano and Abuja allegedly linked to him.

The spokesman of the Kano zonal office of the EFCC, Idris Isyaku, told Daily Trust that he could not speak on the development because he is currently on casual leave.

However, sources in the Kano office of the anti-graft commission told Daily Trust that the commissioner was invited by the Economy Governance section of the commission.

Upon his questioning on Monday, it was gathered that, he was asked to report back to the commission along with his wife for further questioning.

Our source, however, said while a date was not given to him to come with his wife, as of Tuesday 12noon, the commissioner has not returned to the commission’s office.

Efforts to get a response from the commissioner have so far not yielded positive results as a call to his phone number was not answered.

A text message also sent to the number was marked delivered but yet to be responded to as of the time of filing this report.

