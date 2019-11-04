Kano chief whip speaks on controversial number plate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Whip of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ayuba Durum, has described a plate number bearing “Chip Whip” on a car purportedly belonging to him as the ‘‘handiwork of mischievous minds trying to tarnish his reputation, that of the good people of Kano State and its leadership’’.

The number plate which spelt the title of the Office wrongly, went viral on social media at the weekend, generating a lot of comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that such was not possible as he is yet to be given an official car.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Chief Whip of the Kano State House of Assembly has not been issued with an official vehicle for the office which he now occupies, hence the purported number plate does not belong to him,” a statement said.

With the emergence of the picture and the reactions that trailed it, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) issued a statement denying production and issuance of the number plate.

The statement issued and signed by FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, stated thus; “the attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly. We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps”.

The statement further stated that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the matter.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App