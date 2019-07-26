Kano cancels July environmental sanitation to ease movement on Saturday — Official

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has cancelled the July environmental sanitation day to ease movement of candidates for the National Common Entrance Examination to their centres.

The state task force on environment sanitation announced this in a statement signed by Malam Bashir Habib, the Ministry of Environment’s Public Relations Officer.

He explained that the action was to enable parents move their children for the state common entrance examinations scheduled for Saturday.

According to him, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry and the Acting Chairman of the task force, made the announcement at the end of a meeting with its members.

The committee, however, appealed to residents to limit movements and utilise the day to clean their houses and surroundings. (NAN)

