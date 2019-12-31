Kano businessman donates equipment worth N300m to ABUTH

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano businessman has donated hospital equipment worth about N300 million to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Ahmed Hamidu, made this known to our correspondent on Tuesday, saying that the equipment would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges of the hospital.

Professor Hamidu said, though the donor doesn’t want his identity disclosed, a gesture of that magnitude, according to him, needs to be made public for others to emulate.

He added: “As you know, this hospital has been faced with a lot of challenges. Obviously, all hands must be on deck to address these challenges. If you could remember, during the visit of the President (Muhammadu Buhari) to Zaria, His Highness, the emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, was disturbed about the condition of the hospital and presented some of the challenges to the President. We have started seeing some positive lights.

“We know that government alone cannot solve all the challenges of the hospital. This is why donations like these are regarded as gestures that require the appreciation of all and sundry.

“We are working hard to improve all sectors of the hospital and we have started seeing the result. The equipment would assist our new Accident and Emergency Unit that would be commissioned soon to decongest the existing one.

“Our dialysis unit as well as other areas of the hospital would also get some of the equipment to improve their efficiency.”

Professor Hamidu said the equipment were directly bought by the donor at the sum of 2,659,912.50 Dirham, which is about N300 million when converted.

The equipment, according to him, include Flouroscopy Machines, five Dialysis Machines, Computed Radiography X-ray, D10/Convex & Virginal Probes, ICU Ventilator AJ-2208, Mobile X-Ray Machine Mediaray, Ultrasound Machines and many others.

