Kano beat Katsina 2-1 to win 2019 World Polio Para-soccer tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State have emerged winners of this year’s World Polio Para-soccer tournament in Abuja.

Kano defeated neighbours, Katsina 2-1 in a keenly contested battle to lift the giant trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third place match, former champions, Kaduna were held to 2-2 draw by Nasarawa in regulation time before scoring the decisive penalty to win 3-2.

The tournament, sponsored by the Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria in conjunction with Rotary International, saw victorious teams and individual players going home with different prizes.

The first placed team took home N200,000, runners up N120,000 while the third placed team got N100,000.

The award of Best Coach went to Ibrahim Musa of Kano, Ismail Yahaya of Kano emerged the Youngest Player and Abdullahi Muhammed of Kano, who scored eight goals, picked the award for the Highest Goal scorer.

The MVP award went to Haladu Usman of Nasarawa State just as Adoro Umar was the Best referee of the tournament.

Each of the award winners was rewarded with N10,000.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App