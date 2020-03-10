Kano: Banishment violates Sanusi’s constitutional rights, rule of law – Rights groups

ADVERTISEMENT

* calls for Buhari’s intervention

Two rights groups, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Amnesty International Nigeria have expressed concern over the manner of the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the immediate-past Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said on Tuesday in Abuja that while Sanusi’s dethronement was surprising, the imposed banishment of the deposed Emir to Nasarawa state, was nothing but clear infringement on his fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to him, the constitutional provisions safeguard the right of every citizen of Nigeria to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

“We categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

“Just as the pronounced banishment by the State Government contravenes Section 35 of the Constitution which safeguards every person’s right to his/her personal liberty, stating that no person should be deprived of such liberty except in circumstances set out in Subsection 35(a-f), given the procedure permitted by law as none of such procedure is followed in the instance case.

“We are amused at the open display of rascality and disproportionate deployment of some government mercenaries including police force and other security institutions to amplify tussles, public harassment, extrajudicial implementation of imposition of restriction of movement and personal liberty of the dethroned monarch without iota of respect to the rule of laws and various Constitutional provisions,” Rafsanjani said.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely and constructively intervene by upholding the Constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of laws is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement, as clear demonstration for leadership, respect for civility, democratic core values and the Constitution.

He also urged all government institutions including the security institutions to refrain from undemocratic and inhumane actions, tantamount to harassment, intimidation and oppression of citizens on the basis of exercising their legal mandates.

He said, “We further call on civil society, media and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up in discouraging unconstitutional and undemocratic actions against any citizen.”

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International Nigeria has called on both the federal government and Kano state government to respect the human rights of the deposed Emir.

A statement signed on Tuesday by Osai Ojigho, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, said the rights of the former Emir of Kano must be considered and respected.

“Amnesty International calls on Nigerian authorities to respect the human rights of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi to right to dignity, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

“Restricting the former emir and placing him incommunicado violates his human rights as protected under the constitution and international human rights law.

“Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to take steps to protect and respect the former Emir’s fundamental human rights in accordance to the rule of law,” he stated.

