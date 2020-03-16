Kano Assembly suspends five members for alleged misconduct

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State House of Assembly has suspended five of its members for six months.

The affected members are; Labaran Abdul Madari (APC) representing Warawa Constituency, Garba Yau Gwarmai (APC) representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Isyaku Ali Danja (PDP) representing Gezawa constituency, Mohammed Bello (APC) representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo (PDP) representing Kano Municipal.

The state assembly Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, announced this on Monday during the assembly’s sitting.

According to him, members affected were suspended for misconduct and violation of the house’s rules and regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and also disrupting the sittings of the house and preventing proceedings from going on.

“They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the assembly’s mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the house sitting,” said the speaker.

It could be recalled that there was a rowdy session last week at the assembly when the committee that investigated Muhammadu Sanusi II, the then emir of Kano, attempted to submit its report at the floor of the assembly.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App