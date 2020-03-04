Kano Assembly commences fresh investigation against Emir Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State House of Assembly has launched a fresh investigation against Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll over alleged violation of cultural and norms of Hausa tribe.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the House received two petitions against the emir. The petitions were from Kano State Society for Promotion of Education and Culture and an individual.

The two petitions were signed by Muhammad Bello Abdullahi and Muhammad Mukhtar Ja’in Yamma respectively.

The petitioners, who backed their petitions with video CDs, demanded the house to investigate the emir’s attitudes which they alleged contradict the Hausa norms and values.

The House referred the petitions to the 8-man House Standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petition and mandated it to study the content of the petitions and report back to the house within one week.

Shortly after the committee was ordered to commence the investigation, a member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussain (PDP), suggested that the content of the petition should be read in public.

However, the Speaker briefly explained to him that according to the section 3, sub-section (b) of the House Rule, there was no need for further explanation of such petition in public.

“We have given our committee the go ahead to go through the petitions, look into the issues and report back to the House for further deliberations on the issue,” he said

The Committee, which the Deputy Speaker of the House, Engr. Hamisu Chidari was co-opted to lead the investigation, was given one week within which to present its report to the House.

Also, the Majority leader, Kabiru Hasaan and the Chief Whip of the assembly, Labaran Ayuba were added as supporting members of the committee.

