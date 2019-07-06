Kano anti-graft commission to investigate payment of salaries to civil servants

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is to investigate the processes of payment of salaries to the state civil servants, Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has said.

Addressing participants at a One-Day Symposium on the Commission and its enabling law, organised by the commission, Barrister Muhuyi said the commission was suspecting foul play in way and manner salaries were being paid to workers in the state, hence the need to investigate.

Barrister Muhuyi said the commission had discovered cases of overpayment of salaries to some workers in the state recently.

He said: “A lady, working with the commission, recently received an alert of over N400,000 addition to her salary.

“Another staff of the commission, attached to Gezawa Local government, also received an overpayment in his salary. Both staff have already returned the excess money to government’s coffers.

“Apart from these two instances, the commission had heard about similar incidences in various government ministries, agencies and parastatals. So, the commission is going to investigate the processes of payment of salaries in order the stop this mess up.

“Who knows? There could be a motive for doing this unnecessary overpayment and by the time we investigate the processes, we will come to know why it happens and who is responsible and why he or she is doing it. It is our responsibility to ensure transparency in government activities at both state and local government levels.”

The anti-graft chairman explained that unless Nigerians support the anti-corruption agencies in the ongoing fight against the menace of corrupt practices, Nigeria would not progress.

