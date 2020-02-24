Kano anti-graft agency may appeal court ruling on Emir Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says it may appeal the Federal High Court ruling on the preliminary investigation report it submitted to the state government about alleged financial misappropriation against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a statement issued late Monday evening by the executive chairman of the commission, Mr. Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, he said the agency is considering two options available – either to appeal the ruling, or to continue the investigation and go ahead and invite the Emir in compliance with the ruling of the court.

It could be recalled that the Federal High Court in Kano last Friday quashed the preliminary report submitted by the commission seeking the suspension of the monarch pending the completion of its investigation into an alleged misappropriation of the emirate council’s funds.

In his judgement, Justice O. A. Egwuatu argued that the commission did not give the Emir fair-hearing before issuing the said report on him and therefore declared that the report could not stand.

The judge also ruled that the Emir should be paid N200,000.00.

Rimingado stated: “the commission is in receipt of a ruling delivered by the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, February 21 2020, in a suit No. FHC/KN/CS/102/2019, Muhammadu Sanusi II V Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission & 2 Others.

“The Applicant approached the court to seek for the nullification of the Commission’s Interim Investigation Report dated 31st May, 2019 and issued on 6th June, 2019 on the basis of fair-hearing under Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The court in its wisdom quashed the interim investigation report on the basis of non-invitation of the applicant which violate his fundamental human rights to fair-hearing and awarded N200,000.00 cost of instituting the action against the Commission.

“Having studied the ruling of the Honourable Court, it is our understanding that, the Honourable Court presided by Justice O.A. Egwuata did not stop the Commission from further investigating the case and or submitting a report after hearing from the Applicant.

“Consequently, the Commission has two options for consideration:- To appeal the judgement as there are numerous grounds of appeal. To continue with the investigation since the case has been decided and invite the Emir in compliance with the court ruling.”

