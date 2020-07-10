Kano anti-corruption commission quizzes RIFAN executives over anchor borrower fund

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into the N10 billion federal government anchor borrower agricultural intervention to rice farmers in the state.

The investigation was based on actionable petition filed against the Executive of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Briefing newsmen on the issue in Kano, the Executive Chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado revealed that, the chairman of Kano state chapter of RIFAN Alhaji Abubakar Haruna Aliyu and his deputy had been arrested in line with investigation processes.

He said the two officials were later released on condition that they would appear before the commission the following day, which they failed to honour.

“Based on the complaints filled before us on the 2018 anchor borrower scheme handled by the state chapter of RIFAN in which N10 billion is alleged to be expended with little above 5% recovery, we invited the state chapter chairman and his deputy and when they refused to honor the invitation we arrested them for questioning.

“We released them based on the fact that they have agreed to appear before the commission the following day, a condition they failed to honor which necessitate us to began a court proceeding against the officials,” he said.

When Daily Trust visited RIFAN office along Maiduguri road in the state metropolis, the office was under lock and key.

Several calls placed to the state RIFAN chairman’s mobile line were not answered.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App