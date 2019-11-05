Kano 9: Women groups ask Ganduje to withdraw CAN, Igbo group from committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 20 women groups in Kano have stormed the state House of Assembly asking the lawmakers to prevail on the governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to withdraw the representation of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Igbo community from the committee of inquiry commissioned to investigate the alleged abduction of the rescued children abducted from Kano.

The leader of the groups, Amira Halima Shitu-Abdulwahab, emphasised that both CAN and Igbo communities do not have any relevance in matters that strictly concern the state.

“The Assembly should instruct the state government to withdraw the representation of other Igbo community and that of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as we do not see the rationale behind their inclusion in a matter that strictly concern Kano,” she said.

She described the death penalty suggested by the governor as apt urging the lawmakers to make necessary amendments to the existing laws to arrest the emerging issues of security concerns in the state

According to her, “On discovering any lacuna, the Assembly should hasten in making necessary amendment or come up with new laws to arrest the situation once and for all, the death penalty suggested by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is apt in this regard”.

The groups also called on the Assembly to follow up on the progress of the Kano State Commission of Inquiry on the matter and ensure that the state government does the right thing regarding whatever recommendations that would come out of the commission’s report.

“We are also calling on the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the state government to render all necessary support to the security agencies in the state in a manner that will facilitate speedy recovery of the remaining stolen children,” she said.

She also appealed to the lawmakers to look into the possibility of closing all houses that are found to be harbouring kidnappers and their owners interrogated.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, commended the groups on the matured manner they chose to handle the issue.

According to him, the issue of kidnapping children from Kano state to other southern states with the aim of changing their identity is worrisome and deserves serious attention from all quarters.

Garba-Gafasa added that the assembly would address the issue with the aim to curbing such criminal acts in the state.

The speaker however urged the group to initiate bills that would promote the interest of women and children in the state, assuring them of quick passage into law.

