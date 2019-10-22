Kano 9: Medical experts volunteer to conduct psychiatric assessment of victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Smile Mission Healthcare (SMHC) in collaboration with Psychiatric Department of Aminu Kano Teaching hospital (AKTH), have concluded arrangement to conduct Physical and mental health evaluation of Kano kids rescued from Anambra state.

Dr Saleh Abba of SMHC, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting on rehabilitation and reintegration of the kidnapped Kano children held at the AKTH.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assessment, scheduled to take place on 23 and 24 October 2019, was part of their effort to render a psycho-social support to the victims and their parents.

“Everybody is talking about litigation and justice for the families affected, which is very important, but neglecting another significant aspect which is the physical and mental problems both the kids and their parents could suffer.

“We all have a role to play in assisting these families, and this is our field, so we are ready to assess them, and I want to assure you that arrangements have been concluded to conduct the assessment.

We are going to focus on the children first and thereafter we would assess the parents and give them professional advice on how to take care of the children with the view to fully integrating them back to the society,” Dr Saleh has said.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Usman Muhammad, aged 6 years, was admitted at the emergency paediatric unit of the AKTH.

Muhammad was said to be admitted at the unit, Sunday night, unconscious and severely anaemic, but now recuperating after receiving blood transfusion and other medication.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App