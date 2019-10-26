Kano 9: Ganduje institutes inquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has instituted a commission of inquiry under the chairmanship of Justice Wada Umar Rano (rtd) to investigate the issue of nine missing children abducted in Kano and sold in Anambra state by an Igbo kidnapping syndicate.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, indicated that the commission would be inaugurated on Thursday 31st October 2019.

Parts of the Terms of Reference given to the Commission include “To conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses.

“The commission can summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commissioners to give evidence or produce any document or other things in his possession and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration, such oath or declaration.

“To admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission, to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared.”

The statement noted that the commission is also expected to find out both immediate and remote causes of cases of missing persons and to prepare and submit a written report including findings and recommendations to the Government of Kano State.”

It could be recalled that recently, the Kano State Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu, uncovered cases of missing children in the state.

Ganduje expressed delight that the nine victims were traced and handed over to their respective families, saying “Kano State government takes this callous and heinous crime as a serious security challenge that shall not be tolerated to continue.”

