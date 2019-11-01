Kano-9: Forum lauds Gov. Ganduje on commission of inquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Forum of Nigeria(IFON), has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state for instituting a commission of inquiry to investigate the number of children kidnapped as well as infringement of rights of the nine recently rescued children.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Kano on the rescued Kano-9 children.

It commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Special Anti-kidnapping Squad, and in particular the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Iliyasu, for the doggedness and professionalism leading to the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

The forum called on security agencies to intensify search for all other abducted children who were still be in captivity, wherever they may be.

It also urged security agencies to ensure that other members of the “trafficking ring” were equally arrested and brought to justice.

The forum further called on the state government to respond to the clarion call for the relocation of Sabon Gari Luxury Bus Motor Park to outskirts of the city for effective monitoring.

It urged individuals, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) in the state to reciprocate government’s gesture by submitting memoranda to the commission of inquiry.

The forum urged parents to be vigilant on the movement of their children and happenings in their neighbourhoods, while community policing should be strengthened and suspicious activities be reported to security agencies for prompt action.

According to forum, the meeting was attended by 34 representatives from 21 NGOs, CBOs and FBOs.(NAN)

