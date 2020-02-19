Kano 9: DSS re-arrests escaped child-kidnaper suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano 9: DSS re-arrests escaped child-kidnapper suspect

From Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have re-arrested Madam Mercy Paul, a key suspect in the kidnapping of nine children from Kano to Anambra state.

It would be recalled that Madam Mercy and five other members of a kidnapping syndicate, were first arrested by the police sometimes last year for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of nine children from different locations in Kano to Anambra state where they were converted to Christianity and sold.

Other members of the syndicate include Mercy’s husband, Mr Paul Onwe, Mr Emmanuel Igwe, Louisa Duru, Madam Monica Orachaa and Madam Ebere Ogbodo.

The suspects excerpt Mr Paul, were picked from Anambra and arraigned before a Kano magistrate court after which they were remanded at Kurmawa Correctional Center.

Mr Paul Onwe was apprehended by good Samaritans in Kawaji in Yankaba quarters while conveying a kidnapped victim, Haruna Sagir Bako to a motor park along unity road, Sabon-Gari area for onward movement to Onitsha in Anambra state.

However, Madam Mercy was said to have escaped from Kurmawa Correctional Centre on the 31st January 2020 after she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Confirming the re-arrest of Madam Mercy, the Controller of the Kano command of Correctional Center, Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi Magaji said Mercy escaped from them on the 31st of January 2020 at about 12.05pm after she was taken to Murtala Muhammad Hospital for medication.

Magaji said Mercy was at that time discovered to have been bleeding, a situation that compelled personnel of the centre to rush her to hospital for treatment.

“While they were at the hospital, she requested to go to the toilet, a female prison warder was directed to escort her to the toilet, but along the line, Mercy maneuvered her way and escaped.

“Our operatives in conjunction with DSS personnel launched a special search operation in the state with a view to re-arresting the fleeing suspect.

“Finally, the DSS operatives tracked the woman down on Monday 17th February 2020 in her hideout and re-arrested her. She is currently undergoing medical treatment in a hospital under the custody of the DSS.

The controller commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring synergy among security agencies in the state.

He also thanked the DSS and other sister security agencies for helping the correctional center in tracking the suspect.

