Kano: 25-year-old man, girl friend die in generator room

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old man, Auwallu Abdullahi and his 19-year-old girl friend have been found dead in a generator room at Unguwar Gaya, a slum in Badawa Quarters of Kano metropolis.

The two victims were suspected to have suffocated to death from generator fumes, after locking themselves in the generator room for too long.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:00pm, our reporter gathered.

Sources confided in our reporter said that the unconscious bodies of the two victims were discovered by a house wife in the compound where the generator room was located.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

They said the woman immediately alerted the police who rushed the duo to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command got the information around 9:30pm on Wednesday.

He said the operatives drafted to the scene on arrival rushed the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, had already ordered for a discrete investigation to unravel the mystery behind the two victims.

An unconfirmed report suggested that Auwallu Abdullahi and his girl friend Sadiya Yahaya were planning to tie a nuptial knots before the tragedy befall them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App