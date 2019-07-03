Kannywood’s Zango flaunts N23m Wrangler Jeep

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannywood actor, Adam A. Zango, has flaunted a multi-million Naira 2019 Wrangler Jeep he recently bought.

Daily Trust gathered that the actor bought the Jeep at the rate of N23 million.

While sharing the pictures of the Jeep on Instagram on Tuesday, the actor popularly known as ‘Prince Zango’ boasted that it was his season to shine above all stars.

He wrote: “Behind this smile, there’s a huge thanks to God for all he has done and about to do. I receive in (the Jeep in the name of) Allah (SWT). It’s my season to shine above all stars. I thank you all for supporting me all this time.”

Checks carried out by Daily Trust revealed that the 2019 Wrangler Jeep is sold at the rate of ‎£49, 990.

