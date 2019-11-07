  1. Home
Kannywood’s Maryam Booth rocks  wedding gown + VIDEO

By Fatimah Zarah Abdullahi @FatimaAZarah Published Date
Maryam Booth - Photo via her Instagram

Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has shared a video of herself in a bridal wedding gown.

In the video the actress, accessorised  the gown with a silk scarf and a bridal bouquet.

The actress who shared the post on her verified Instagram account captioned it with “Can’t wait for the professional shoot to be out”.

The gown by Mimzbridals is mostly likely within the N300,000 price range.

