Kannywood stars rock full face glam look

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet – Social Media – has changed and is changing the make-up industry.

With the rise of Instagram, users are realising that when you take a photo you loose some dimensions, therefore, they have to use make up to give the photo some edges, as such contouring, highlighting, faux eyelashes, matte lip stick and so on comes to the rescue. There is also those perfectly almost-theatrical eyebrows that can compete with a work of art.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been argued that the trend of full – extreme- glam make up is often meant for picture and social media, just like some couture clothings are only meant for the runway. Many argued that it is almost unrealistic to see such on the street. Irrespective of what your stance is, here are some Kannywood stars rocking their face beat with a studio portrait.

Maryam Booth shows off her facebeat with a center parting, edged-snatched, slick-back ponytail hairstyle with a headpiece in reminiscence of the Greek wreath crown and a bold earring.

2. Rahama Sadau shows off her facebeat with a centre parted hairstyle, nude glossy lips, while adorning a Fulani attire.

3. Nafisat Abdullahi shows off her facebeat with her hair pulled back from her face in a neatly done large bun. She accessorises her look with a pin pearl earrings Nigerians call ‘Full Stop’, while spotting a matte nude lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAFISAT ABDULLAHI (@nafeesat_official) on Oct 16, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

4. Hadiza Aliyu shows off her face beat with a large knotted turban styled headscarves accompanied with bold hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram 🤪 A post shared by HADIZA ALIYU GABON (@adizatou) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:51pm PDT

5. Jamila Nagudu shows off her facebeat with a centre parted shoulder length hair and a shimmery pastel pin lipstick.

View this post on Instagram Start each Day with a grateful Heart 🧡🧡fan luv A post shared by Jamila Umar Nagudu (@realjamilaumar) on Feb 1, 2019 at 4:02pm PST

6. Amal Umar shows off her facebeat with dramatic length eyelashes, popping red lipstick while spotting a black headgear worn in a pushed back turban fashion with a statement earrings to accessorise the look.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🎈💋 A post shared by amal umar (@realamalumar) on Oct 11, 2019 at 5:55am PDT

8. Fati Washa wears her bronzed-look facebeat with cornrows edged-snatched braids and a stud earring.

Which of these looks do you like? Let us know in the comment section.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App