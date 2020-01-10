Kannywood star gives succor to over 1000 Almajiris in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kannywood movie producer in Kano, Hassan Giggs has on Friday distributed clothing materials worth millions of naira to more than one thousand Almajiri boys in various locations of Kano metropolis with a view to get them protected from the current harsh weather.

The movie star who has been into charity work for sometime said he was touched by the deplorable condition of almajiri kids roaming the streets in the state, urging parents to take full responsibility of their children in order to build a better society for the future.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Giggs said, “What really prompted us to distribute these cloths to these almajiri kids is because we observe that most of them have been into terrible situation especially with the cold during this harsh harmattan season. I observed that most of them don’t have cloths to wear, some don’t even have shoes so you could imagine how difficult life could be without this essential items.

“You know as I do that majority of these kids do not have place to sleep, some sleep in the street corners, some in the open so without these heavy clothing life is just hell for them; so when I saw them roaming about without clothes during this harmattan season I called my friend Ali Jita and say can we just do something to help these little kids on the street, even if government can’t do anything why don’t we do the little we have to help them, that prompted what you see today” he said.

He appealed to parents to rise to their responsibility, and ensure that they make adequate provision for their children before sending them to the city to acquire religious knowledge.

