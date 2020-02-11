Kannywood movie, Jalil sets to premiere in America

ADVERTISEMENT

All is set for the premiere of Jalil, a Kannywood movie in Atlanta, North America.

One of the main actors in the movie and famous Kannywood icon, Yakubu Muhammed revealed this via a post on his verified Instagram handle.

“Jalil the movie. Plaza Theatre Atlanta. March 22nd 4pm. First Kannywood film to premiere in North America,” he posted.

Also commenting, the organizer of the movie show, Leslie No’less Dapwatda posted on his Isntagram, “it’s official. Jalil the movie will be in theaters starting the weekend of valentine.

“This right here was a learning process for me working in Nigeria. I really want to thank Yakubu Mohammed and Maryam Booth, these guys are super professionals in their craft.

“I will not forget the class you brought on set, Ali Nuhu and Dimbo Atiya for your support and help throughout the process.

“And for the crew and cast, this is your sweat. I hope you will be our guest during this showing in Jos, Kaduna and Atlanta. We will be making history in Atlanta with this been the “The first Kannywood film to premiere in North America”.

The film, from the stable of Noless Studio, an Atlanta-based movie production company, was aimed at telling the African story from an African perspective.

The movie is expected to be premiered at Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30306 United States.

