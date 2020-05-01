Kannywood loses actor

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kannywood actor, Ibrahim Ubale popularly known among Hausa movie fans as ‘Wanke wanke’ has died.

He died on Thursday evening after a brief illness and has since been buried according to Islamic injunction in Kano.

His colleague in the movie industry and childhood friend, Sani Danja who confirmed the death said the deceased was hypertensive and had a recurring sickness that made him lost memory for about two weeks two years ago.

He said Late Ubale fell sick for three days before his death Thursday evening.

He described Ubale’s death as a great lose to Kannywood movie industry.

“We have been friends for over 30 years. We grew up together, and ventured into acting together. So you can imagine how big the vacuum he had left is in my life. It is also a big lose to friends and lovers of Hausa films and will continue to be missed by all.”

“He was hypertensive and had a recurring issue that he had battled for some time, but this one that took his life occurred in just three days.

He said, “When he fell sick I wasn’t aware, for two days we didn’t meet so I thought maybe he had some visitors until about two days ago when one of our friends called and inform me that he was sick. Then I called him and we spoke for some time, we then arranged for him to go to the hospital which he did.

“In the evening yesterday, around 8pm, we spoke before I retired for the day, but after we had spoken, about 40 minutes later his wife called and inform me that after he had his Isha prayers he fell and could not talk, then I ask them to meet me with him in the hospital, I prepared and rushed ahead of them to the appointed hospital.

“When they came we rushed him unconscious to the emergency unit where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead,” Sani Danja explained.

Ubale is a versatile comic artist that every lover of Hausa comedy would never get tired of watching on screen.

