Kannywood: Foundation, Film coy honour Adam Zango, name him ‘Philanthropist of the Year’

Angels Hope Foundation and a Lagos-based Arewa Films Production company, Alaba have conferred ‘National Philanthropist of the year’ and ‘Viewers’ Choice of the year’ awards respectively on the Kannywood actor and Hausa hip-hop star, Adam A. Zango.

The two awards followed his philanthropic gesture at settling the school fees of over a hundred students at Ango Abdullahi International School, Zaria, in Kaduna state.

In a short post which tagged the ace artist on the Facebook page of the Adam A. Zango fans, loyalists of the Hausa music sensation applauded the awarding entities for recognizing the philanthropic gestures of the artist.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Adam A. Zango had sponsored 101 students to study at Professor Ango Abdullahi International School, Zaria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Prince Zango Production Nigeria Limited paid N46.75m for the three years scholarship for the 101 students, our reporter gathered.

Zango posted on his verified Instagram handle: “I think it’s excellent to have the opportunity to help others and to support those who are worse off.

“Helping others, especially kids fulfill my heart and it’s something I enjoy doing. How do you contribute or add value to others? Every day we do our best to achieve great things.

“As from now on, together with my team, we won’t hide our good deeds any longer; we’ll work to improve the lives of women & underprivileged children, adolescents and families across the Nigeria.”

