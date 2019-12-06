Kannywood divas who once ruled the screen  

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Fati KK

Fati KK is from Kontogora Local Government Area of Niger state. The actress who was arguably an A-List actress during her time in the Kannywood industry celebrates her birthday on March 23rd.

Fati left the movie industry when she got married and has since not returned from the haitus.

She now has three children.

Some of her movies includes: ‘Aure ko Boko’, ‘Ban Saketa ba’, ‘Ina Mijina’, ‘Mijin hajiya’, ‘Inda rai’ among others.

2. Hafsat Shehu

Hafsat Shehu also left the movie industry when she got married.

The actress was married to a fellow actor, Ahmad S. Nuhu. Nuhu was reported to have died in a ghastly motor accident along Azare-Maiduguri road in 2007.

Hafsat was alledged to have gotten married to an Abuja based businessman, however the marriage was short-lived.

The actress whose birthday is November 28 had worked with Zainab Idris, Safiya Musa, Ali Nuhu among others.

It is said that she recently got married as her friends were wishing her a ‘happy married life’ via Instagram.

A Kannywood actress, Rukayya shared a photo of Hafsat with some friends she accompanied the photo with “Masha Allah, Hafsat Shehu, Allah Ubangiji ya ba da zaman lafiya, ya sa alkhairi…”.

3. Mansura Isah

Mansura Isah is a Kannywood actress and director who was born on February 25. She has a sister named Maryam Isah, who is also a popular Kannywood actress.

Mansura started her career as a female video director. This was a rarity at that time. She went into acting in the late 1990s.

Just like the others, Mansurah also left the industry to settle down in her matrimonial home.

She got married to an actor, Sani Danja in 2007. He is one of the most recognizable faces in the kannywood industry.

They have four kids; khadijatul Iman – who is a child actor, Khalifah Sani, Yakubu and Yusuf.

During her acting career, Mansurah starred in movies like ‘Yan Mata’, ‘Jarumai’, ‘Zazzabi’ among others.

Mansura Isah is the founder of a non-profit organization, Today’s Life Foundation. The foundation seeks to feed and provide healthcare, education and empowerment for indigent people.

Although the actress has retired from the screen she still works behind the scenes. She write scripts and works as a producer.

3. Samira Ahmad

Samira Ahmad is a kannywood actress who was born on 24th September. Samira Ahmad is an interior decorator.

The kannywood actress got married to a fellow colleague TY Shaban who is a recognisable Dance Hall musician and TV Producer.

The the marriage was short lived.

She stopped acting just like the others after getting married. She is yet to return to the screen.

During her days of acting she starred in movies like ‘Nammajo’,’Zanen Dutse’,’Duniyar Mu’,Zaman Aure’ among others.

5. Sadiya Muhammad

Sadiya Mohammed who is popularly known as Sadiya Gyale is a kannywood actress born on September 19, 1985.

Sadiya started acting in the year 2001 and was among the most recognisable faces in the industry. She got married to Alahji Muhammad Abubakar who is now late.

During her acting days she has starred in movies like ‘Kugiya’,’Yar Film’,’Balaraba’ among others.

