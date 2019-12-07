Kannywood diva, Rahama Sadau clocks 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Nollywood/Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, on Saturday took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 26th birthday.

“What a wonderful life!!!! I was born this day 93. Happy 26th Birthday, Rahama Sadau!! I wish myself peace, smiles, and an excellent mood.

“May I overcome the hardships of this life with ease, let every day of this new year of life be filled with joy and happiness ya Allah!!!

“Praying for many more years of life & good health. Don’t pass on without saying a prayer for me please. Thank you,” she posted on her Instagram page.

Born on December 7, 1993, Rahama became more popular following a suspension imposed on her by her colleagues in the Northern film industry for allegedly being in an ‘indecent posture’ with a singer in a music video in which she featured over three years ago.

It could be recalled that Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) on October 2nd, 2016 suspended the actress for what it termed indecent appearance in a Hausa musical video alongside Jos based musician, ClassiQ.

Some fans argued that the controversies surrounding the ban opened new vistas to Sadau’s career and exposed her to the global stage.

Few days after the ban, she was invited to the United States of America, USA, by one of the world’s celebrated music artistes, Akon.

It was reported that she was featured in a musical video during her stay in US.

Upon her return to the country, she was also featured in Nollywood movies and subsequently produced her movie ‘’Tatoo’’.

Since then, the Kaduna-born multi-talented Nollywood actress has garnered a lot of fans locally and internationally as she has featured in several Nollywood movies and TV series including Up North, MTV Shuga Naija series, among others.

Earlier this year, Rahama graduated and bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management at the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus.

See her birthday Instagram post below:

