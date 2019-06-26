Kannywood: APC Musicians accuse Buhari’s music Director, Rarara of corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hausa film industry popularly known as Kannywood was on fire in the last two days as the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Musicians Forum (ANMFO) accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Musical Campaign Director for 2019 election, Dauda Kahutu Rarara and seven others of mismanaging the forum’s funds raised through donations.

The aggrieved members in an 11-man committee chaired by the acting Vice President of the forum, Murtala Mamsa and Chairman, Abuja chapter of the forum, Ahmed Turaki Kaka as Secretary invited the Rarara who serves as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the forum and seven others to appear before the probe committee in order to clear themselves of offenses leveled against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered that the 11 man committee was form last week when the 19 northern states chairmen of the forum held a crucial meeting in Jos.

In an notification letter written by the Secretary of the committee, Ahmed Turaki Kaka said the probe was necessary because of the various complaints from the members of the forum on suspected mismanagement of funds raised through donations from individuals, parastatals and philanthropists in order to carry out various projects ranging from empowerment of members of the forum, purchasing of office equipment and buying of laminated vehicles for the forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter obtained by Daily Trust on Wednesday added that despite the said money was expanded to carry such transactions but it was never been done.

In the letter other members notified and invited for probing included, former National Chairman of the forum, Haruna Aliyu Ningi, acting National Chairman of the forum, Haruna Baban Chinedu, Ibrahim Yala, Isiyaku Forest, Alfazazee, Kamilu Koko and Baba Yanmedi.

When contacted Buhari’s music director, Dauda Kahutu Rarara didn’t answer our reporter’s calls neither respond to his text, but his spokesperson, Aminu Afandaj said they weren’t aware of the letter.

He said, “We aren’t aware of any notification letter, we would respond promptly any time the said letter was served to us.”

Also when contacted the acting National Chairman of the forum, Haruna Baban Chinedu confirmed the receipt of the letter and promised to honor the invitation because as he claimed he doesn’t have any skeleton in his cupboard.

It would be recalled that June 2018 the forum was on the news after some members of the forum alleged that the Chairman Board of Trustees of the forum as well as President Buhari’s Praise singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara and some of his kitchen cabinet have diverted the sum of N100 million given to the forum by Northern Governors’ Forum through the former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara state.

Even though as at then former Governor Yari through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dosara clarified that the Zamfara State government only gave the forum the sum of N20 million after the forum solicited for an assistance to open an office in Kaduna and to buy bus.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App