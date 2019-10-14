Breaking News
Kannywood: Ali Nuhu, Mishadda, Anfara wins big in City People award

By Isiyaku Muhammed Published Date
Ali Nuhu being interviewed

A popular Kannywood and Nollywood star, Ali Nuhu, has won the best director award at the City People Entertainment Awards.

City People Entertainment Awards is an annual award presented by City People Magazine to Nigerian and Ghanaian entertainers.

Ali Nuhu is a film actor, producer and director. He acts both in Kannywood and Nollywood movies.

Other recipients of awards include Hafsat Idris, who won the best actress of the year; Abubakar Bashir Maishadda as the best producer and his movie Hauwa Kulu won the best movie of the year.

Others are; Misbahu Anfara as best new actor and Hassana Muhammad as best new actress of the year.

Speaking after receiving her award, Hafsat, who shed tears of joy, said: “Thank you all, thank you.”

The event was held in Lagos on Sunday, 13 October, 2019.

