Kannywood actress, Maryam KK, denies being raped by abductors

A new actress, popularly known as Maryam KK in Kannywood, has denied being raped by abductors who kidnapped her sometime in August 2019.

The actress revealed that, though she was tortured and beaten, her abductors didn’t rape her as speculated in the social media by some people. Speaking to Weekend Magazine, the actress stated that she was kept in captivity for two days and released after a ransom of N2 million was paid.

“After that, I was taken to the police, the bank to block my account as I was forced to disclose all my details, and then to the hospital. Ever since I regained my freedom, I have heard many horrible stories being told about my abduction. It is sad to hear that some people are claiming that I wanted money and so planned my kidnap. Some have also been saying I was raped by the abductors, which is not true. I was tortured and beaten but not raped,” said Maryam.

The actress said she is scared and traumatized, adding that it will take her a long time before she regains her confidence and peace of mind and go back to her normal life. “I am sad and scared at the same time. The fear and the horrifying experience I have gone through is still with me,” she added.

