Kankia community concerned over closure of coy

The sudden closure of AMPRI Metal Works located in Kankiya, Katsina state, has forced several of its workers into the labour market. The company came about when the present administration entered into partnership with an India firm to re-activate the moribund Kankia Metal Works company abandoned for many years.

Arewa Trust Weekly reports that the company is into assembling of motorcycles, production of nails, rubber plastics.

Since its re-activation about two years ago many members of the local community were employed, therefore, the sudden stoppage of production is becoming a source of great concern to the community.

When operational, the company engaged had more than 100 youths, both males and females, working for it with each earning between N20,000 and N30,000 monthly. The company’s monthly wage bill is estimated at over N3,000,000 a month.

Inaddition many petty traders, who were trading around the premises are now lamenting its closure. Arewa Trust Weekly reports that some of them were making as much as N50,000 every business day in buying and selling.

However. many of these youths are now left confused over the sudden closure. Most of them, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said they were not told why the company was closed.

“Most of us were just told to stay back and we will be called upon when it resumes production,” a staff said.

Another said: “I was really enjoying my work, I had a source of income that I cherished and used to support my parents.”

Arewa Trust Weekly reports that the closure has also led to several agitations by concerned residents who see the company as a panacea to youths unemployment and appealed for its immediate re-opening.

When contacted, a Human Resource Manager at the company, Emanuel Kaleb, confirmed the closure of the company but said production will resume soon.

“We shut down for the past four months. Our raw materials were exhausted and it is costly buying them in Nigeria.”

“We have placed order for them and it will take up to three months to arrive. Hopefully, we intend to commence operation by the end of September. It’s not that we totally shut down but it was a marketing necessity.”

