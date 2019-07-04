  1. Home
KAMWIRE donates N3m anchor borrower scheme to KWASU

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

KAM Industries Nigeria Limited has donated N3 million as revolving anchor borrower scheme fund to students of the Kwara State University (KWASU).

This is as the company restated its commitment to the development of research, scholarship and entrepreneurship in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of the company, Dr Kamorudeen Yusuf, stated this in Malate at the 8th international conference on entrepreneurship organised by the Kwara State University, Malete.

Represented by the Executive Director Corporate Service of the company, Mr. Bola Awojobi, the KAMWIRE boss, noted that Nigeria remains the best place to live and make legitimate wealth despite all odds.

In his lecture titled “Institutions Industry-Government Collaborations: Key to Entrepreneurship, Economic and Social Development”,  Yusuf described it as a timely dosage especially for boosting the nation’s dwindling economy.

