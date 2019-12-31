Kalu’s jail term, Dasuki’s release and 12 judicial events of 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

After four years in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, was finally released on bail on Dec. 24, alongside activist, Omoyele Sowore. The 12 years’ jail term handed former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu over N7bn fraud shook the country’s judiciary. These and other major events combined to shape the judiciary in 2019. Excerpts:

President Buhari suspends Justice Onnoghen, swears in Justice Muhammad as acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26 suspended then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and swore in Justice Tanko Muhammad as acting CJN. The move followed allegations of false assets declaration against Justice Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). The president said the decision was based on an ex parte order by the CCT, explaining, “With the directive of the CCT in a letter dated 23rd January, 2019, accordingly, I hereby suspend Hon Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria until the final determination of the case against him.”

Onnoghen was convicted by the CCT and on April 5 resigned his position and approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja to challenge his removal from office.

Pastor Princewill, Adeleke sentenced for rape

An Abuja-based pastor, Basil Princewill, was on June 25 sentenced to seven years in prison by an FCT High Court over rape and abortion. The victim is a 14-year-old girl. Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, while reading the sentence, noted that the offence became more worrisome when you realise that the convict “was someone looked upon as man next to God.”

Also, Pastor Johnson Adeleke of a new generation church in Abeokuta, Ogun State was jailed for five years by an Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta for raping a 14-year-old member of his church. The pastor was docked on one-count charge of rape contrary to Section 258 (1) of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun 2006.

FG obtains order proscribing IMN

The Federal Government on July 26 obtained an order of an Abuja Federal High Court presided by Justice Nkeonye Maha proscribing the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). According to the motion filed by the Ministry of Justice, the ban followed bloody protests by the sect, one of which led to the death of a senior police officer and a youth corps member serving with a television station. The group has been protesting over the continued detention of its leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky.

FG renames prison service to correctional service

President Muhammadu Buhari on August 14 singed the bill for the change of the name of the Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service. Under the Act, the service is divided into two faculties: Custodial Service and Non-Custodial Service for persons convicted for lesser offences.

UK court awards $9.8bn against Nigeria over gas deal

A UK commercial court on August 16 awarded the sum of $9.8bn in favour of Process and Industrial Development Ltd (P&ID) against Nigeria over the breach of a 20-year Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA). But the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN), leading a legal team for Nigeria began to seek ways of vacating the award. Several officials of P&ID and Nigerian ministry officials involved in the deal were charged before courts in Abuja.

Ex-pension taskforce boss, Maina, son arraigned

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal were arraigned separately before a Federal High Court in Abuja on October 25.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Maina on a 12-count charges while his son was charged on three-count charges bordering on money laundering and concealment of proceeds of unlawful act.

Tribunal, S/Court dismiss Atiku’s petition

The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

The seven-member panel of justices concurred with the main judgment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad. They are: Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwoole, Inyang Okoro, Amiru Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-Aji. The panel held that PDP and Atiku failed to prove their case against Buhari and the APC.

Orji Kalu jailed for 12 years

Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, was on Thursday, Dec 5 found guilty of N7.56bn fraud by a Federal High Court in Lagos, and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris.

Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Ltd, was ordered to forfeit to the federal government. Also, his former aide, Jones Ude, who was the Director of Finance in the Abia State Government House, was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

Court orders recovery of pension of ex-govs still serving in govt

A Federal High Court in Lagos on December 5 ordered the recovery of pensions paid former governors who are now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly after leaving office.

The court also directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect pensions.

S/Court affirms victory of 8 govs

The Supreme Court on December 18 affirmed the election of eight state governors over the March 9 governorship elections. The governors are: Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Nasir el Rufai (Kaduna); Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Court affirms Rivers as owners of Soku oil wells

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed Rivers State’s ownership of oil wells in Soku community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state which has been a source of dispute with Bayelsa State.

Delivering judgment in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/984/19, the Attorney-General of Rivers State versus National Boundary Commission, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court declared that after examining all the documents from relevant government agencies and facts before the court, the Soku Oil Wells/fields belong to Rivers State.

Dasuki, Sowore released after 4 years

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore were on December 24 released from the detention of the Department of State Services after four years and four months of detention respectively despite court orders for their release.

Their release followed a directive from the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who said his office reviewed the pending criminal charges against Dasuki and Sowore and the bail granted them by the courts before choosing to comply with the bail while pursuing an appeal against the bails.

