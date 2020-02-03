Kajuru crisis: Inquiry Commission begins hearing six months after inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial Commission of inquiry into the incessant Communal crisis in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun Local government Areas has began hearing in the state six months after it was set up.

Speaking at the inauguration of the public hearing, Chairman of the 12-man committee, Justice Isa Aliyu said the hearing came six months after the inauguration, adding that the delay was occasioned by circumstances beyond the control of the commission.

The commission was set up by the State Government ‎to look at the crisis in the three local government Areas in Southern part of the state and surrounding communities from year 2017 -2019 ‎.

According to him, the members visited some affected areas ‎ in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun from 21 -23 January 2020 with the aim of seeing first hand the level of destruction in those areas.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Nobody is on trial before this commission and the commission will strictly uphold the tenets of fair hearing to all persons and groups appearing before it.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“The commission is a fact finding commission of inquiry and that the responsibility is to interrogate the circumstances that led to the crisis and make recommendations to government in line with its terms of reference, towards avoiding similar ugly re-occurrence in future,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App