Kajuru crisis: Inquiry commission begins hearing 6 months after

The Judicial Commission of inquiry into the incessant communal crises in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State has begun hearing six months after it was set up.

Speaking at the inauguration of the public hearing, Chairman of the 12-man committee, Justice Isa Aliyu s‎aid the hearing came six months after the inauguration, adding that the delay was occasioned by circumstances beyond the control of the commission‎.

The commission was set up by the State Government ‎to look into the crisis in the three local government Areas in Southern part of the state and surrounding communities from the year 2017-2019.

He said the members visited some affected areas in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun from 21-23 January 2020 with the aim of seeing firsthand the level of destruction in those areas.

“The commission is a fact-finding commission of inquiry and the responsibility is to interrogate the circumstances that led to the crisis and make recommendations to government.

