Kajuru attack: Group donates relief materials to IDPs in Kaduna

An NGO, Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPF), has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) report that the IDPs where displaced by gunmen who invaded Gonar Rogo village on May 12.

The Country Director of GPF, Rev. John Hayab and the. Northern Coordinator, Mr Sheikh Haliru-Maraya presented the items to the IDPs, which included bags of rice and beans, soap and condiments.

Hayab urged victims of the attack to shun reprisals, saying they must explore peaceful dialogue to ensure sustainable peace.

“We are one family under God, our mission is gospel of peace and forgiveness, we know you may have lost your loved ones, property, but please don’t retaliate.

“Revenge always creates instability and hatred. Peace should be given a chance.”

Hayab appealed to the state government to take drastic measures that would stop barbaric killings and bring perpetrators of the crime to book.

Responding, Mr Patrick Maigari, Kajuru LGA Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, urged people in the area to be calm, assuring that the government was making concerted efforts to check the menace.

“Already security agencies have been drafted to the area to ensure peace and security,” he said. (NAN)

