Kaigama confirms appointment of Bishop Audu as Archbishop of Jos

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, has confirmed the appointment of Bishop Mathew Audu, as the Archbishop of Jos.

Kaigama confirmed the appointment in a statement signed by him and Rev. Fr. Ray Ikpa, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The statement was issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to the statement, Pope Francis appproved and released the appointment on Jan. 6.

The statement added that the Archbishop-elect when formerly installed would also serve as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical Province.

“His Holiness, Pope Francis has on January 6 appointed Most Rev. Mathew Audu as Catholic Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Jos Ecclesiastical Province

“The Archbishop-Elect will succeed the second Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, who is now the Archbishop of Abuja,” it stated.

According to the statement, the new Archbishop would take over mantle of leadership of the Archdiocese after his installation on March 31.

NAN reports that Audu, before his recent appointment was the Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Ordained Catholic priest in 1984, Audu was appointed first Bishop of Lafia Diocese on Dec. 5, 2000 and installed on March 31, 2001.

