Kaigama assumes duty as Abuja Catholic Archbishop

The newly appointed Archbishop of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has formally assumed office as substantive Archbishop after taking over from John Cardinal Onaiyekan who retired on the attainment of the mandatory 75 years of age.

The event was held at the Cathedral of the Twelve Apostles, popularly known as the Papal Ground, Kubwa in Abuja.

In his goodwill message, Pope Francis said that Archbishop Kaigama’s appointment was based on merit having been found capable of holding the exalted position. Francis, whose message was read by Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Most Rev. Antonio Filipazzi, said Kaigama possesses all the qualities and pastoral experience needed for the job.

Many dignitaries, including, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, top government officials, church leaders from various denominations and others were in attendance.

Kaigama, born on July 31, 1958 in Kona, Taraba State, had his secondary school education at St. Augustine’s Seminary in Jos before proceeding to Pontifical Gregorian University where he earned a doctorate in Theology in 1991.

