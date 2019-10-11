Kaga LG equips hunters to fight Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to boost morale of hunters helping the military fight Boko Haram insurgency in the area, the Kaga local government council in northern Borno state, has procured patrol vehicles, sets of torchlight, pairs of boots and uniforms, and other security equipment for distribution to hunters.

The caretaker committee chairman of the council, Alhaji Mustapha Bukar Daima, while presenting the equipment to the leadership of the hunters, said he was determined to implement the security policy of the state government.

“The Governor has directed me to cater for welfare of vigilante groups in my council area so as to encourage them to continue assisting the Nigerian Army in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

“Arrangements have been concluded for the payment of monthly salary to hunters in Kaga LG with effect from this month.

“The governor’s gesture should be reciprocated by working tirelessly to provide security to secure people’s lives and properties in the area,” Daima advised.

He called on the hunters to work with other security agencies in order to fish out other criminals from the area.

The chairman also directed all ward heads in the area to issue an identification card upon payment of N50 to each member of the community as a way of identifying Boko Haram sect members.

“The ID cards will be produced by the council while the chief scribes of districts and ward heads will be the signatories,” the chairman said.

