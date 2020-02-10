Kaduru: Civilians aiding terrorists — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force says investigation has revealed that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups at Kaduru forest, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement yesterday, said those people were supporting the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them “through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services.”

He said to this end, the Inspector-General of Police called for patriotism among the people, “noting that this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won.”

Nba said following sustained mop-up operations by its operatives at the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kaduru Forest, three more members of the group had been arrested.

He named them as Munkailu Liman Isah, aka Babban Driver’m’, 32; Abdullahi Saminu, aka Danmunafiki ‘m’ 21 and Aminu Usman ‘m’, 22.

According to him, this brings the number of persons arrested to eight.

He said the suspects were already assisting police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the emir’s police escorts.

He said they were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the northwest and north-central states.

