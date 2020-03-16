  1. Home
Kaduna YSFON pledges to help promote badminton at grass roots

The Kaduna State chapter of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) will help to promote the game of badminton at the grass roots, Kaduna State YSFON Secretary AbdulRasaq Usman has said.

Usman gave this indication while speaking with newsmen at the closing ceremony of the Mohammed Maina Under-17 Boys and Girls Badminton Championship organised by the federation.

“The federation further plans to run a seminar for schools’ games masters to boost the game at the grass roots,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Maina who is the Vice-President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, urged participants in the competition to hold on to what they have learnt.

“The competition is a pilot scheme and will be improved upon subsequently,’’ he said.

Maina, who is also the Chairman of Badminton Association in Kaduna State, assured that the state’s elite badminton players were ready to do the state proud at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).

At the end of the two-day tournament, Suleiman Usman emerged the overall winner to claim the gold medal for the male singles category.

Naziru Usman finished second for the silver medal, while Isaac Zoka  and Auwal Abba tied  at the third spot to claim the bronze medal.(NAN)

