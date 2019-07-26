Kaduna: Woman stabs husband after misunderstanding

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman identified as Aisha on Friday stabbed her husband, Yahaya Maiyaki twice in the stomach after they had a misunderstanding in their home located at Sarduana Crescent, Daily Trust has learnt.

Our correspondent gathered that the couple had a misunderstanding the previous night.

According to the victim’s brother, Ahmed Maiyaki, “Aisha was already waiting for her husband with boiled water when he woke up for prayers, she poured the water towards where he was but fortunately he was able to dodge, she then threw pots at him and when she saw that he also managed to dodge, she got a knife and stabbed him on both sides of his lower abdomen.”

Our correspondent also learnt that the victim is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kaduna.

“It is rather shocking because they have been married for five years and they have one child, nothing in her character ever suggested she could be capable of such an act,”the victim’s brother added.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect is in police custody and will be charged to court after investigation.

