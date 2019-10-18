Kaduna university to relocate to permanent site

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government said preparation is on to relocate the only state University in the state to the permanent site along Zaria- Rigachikun Highway.

The Commissioner for Education Malam Shehu Mohammed Makarfi made the disclosed at a town hall meeting on 2020 draft Budget ‎town hall meeting in the state.

He said the relocation will provide more access to people of the states to be admitted into the institution.

The Commissioner explained that construction will soon commence on the site as he added that the state is doing everything possible to ensure that it move education forward in the state.

” Kaduna State University ( KASU) will soon move to its permanent site along Zaria -Rigachikun area. A plot of land has been set aside and construction will soon commence. The university will be moved from its current place to a more vital and better environment.

” This means increasing access to more people to be admitted into that University. The samething with additional courses in Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, College of Education Gidan Waya, College of Nurses Pambeguwa and Kaduna all is to increase access to people to go into these institutions, ” he said.

‎He further appealed to residents of the state to apply to any institute of their choice without considering its location,particularly College of Education Gidan Waya located in Southern part of the state.

The commissioner further added that the state government is doing everything possible to build more teachers staff quarters within school promises so that they can be closed to their students.

