Kaduna tribunal dismisses Shehu Sani’s petition

The election petitions tribunal sitting in Kaduna has dismissed the petition brought before it by Sen. Shehu Sani challenging the victory of Sen. Uba Sani for lack of merit. In a two-hour judgement, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. H. Suleiman, described the sitting as successful based on evidences presented.

The lead Counsel to Sen. Uba Sani, Barr. Frank Akpe, said the tribunal upheld the election of his client based on the evidences before it.

Sen. Shehu Sani who wanted a second chance to represent Kaduna Central, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the victory of Sen. Uba Sani, praying to be declared the winner.

