Kaduna to develop free trade zone along Abuja-Kaduna road

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Hajiya Umma Aboki, has said the state government will develop a free trade zone in its green allied industrial zone along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Speaking when she and her team went on a facility tour at El-Jahab Mubarak Nigeria Limited today, Hajiya Aboki said that the state government will do that through the African Growth and Opportunity (AGOA) project.

The AGOA project was initiated by the United States of America in 2000 to help develop trade and facilitate exportation of over 6000 goods into America with no tariff.

She added: “We have had a conversation with the Managing Director of the company about doing a free trade zone because of AGOA project and it is something that we will explore and ensure that we have a free trade zone in our green allied industrial zone along the Kaduna-Abuja road.”

While noting that the government was looking at ways to reduce the cost of doing business so that indigenous industries can thrive, she said the state government will also look into how to reduce the cost of energy and provide alternative sources of power to reduce cost of production.

