Kaduna to commence 2020 hajj registration exercise pilgrims this month

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announce the commencement of the 2020 hajj registration exercise for intending pilgrims in the state.

The board fixed Tuesday 15 October, 2019 as the date registration will commence across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing news men, ‎the Board’s Overseer, Imam Hussaini Tsoho Ikara, who made the announcement, said National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) gave the directives for the commencement of the exercise.

“NAHCON gave the command that the 2020 hajj registration exercise should commence immediately after the 2019 Hajj exercise and so we are commencing the registration for 2020 hajj exercise across the 23 Local government of the state by 15 October, 2019.

“The minimum deposit expected from any intending pilgrim is 800,000 naira as minimum and 1.5 million naira as maximum. When an intending pilgrims makes this deposit, he will wait until the final announcement of hajj fare by NAHCON,” he said.

He urged the intending pilgrims to visit the offices of the board across the centres located in all the 23 LGAs of the state for more information.

