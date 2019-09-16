Kaduna to ban doctors working with government hospitals from private practices

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government will soon enact a law that will ban any doctor working with government hospital to operate or work in a Private clinic in the state.

The government said a bill will be sent to the state Assembly to address the issue, saying doctors must choose between operating private clinics and working in government hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the state government will not tolerate such conduct from its doctors even though he was aware that government salary was not much.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

‎The State Governor Nasir El-rufai disclosed this while reacting to a question during a media chat aired on radio stations in the state as monitored on Sunday evening.

“We are aware that working in government hospitals doesn’t pay much salary and If you want to be rich like Dangote, then you have to go but if you want to serve the people with the intention of getting rewards and blessings from our creator, then you work with the government.

“You can’t be too rich working with government except you will steal, so we are not going to allow that in Kaduna because we are going to enact a law to stop our doctors operating private clinics and those who already have will be asked to shut them off. If you prefer running a private clinic, then you will be asked to resign,” he said.

The governor said there were lots of complain about the behaviour of some doctors working in government hospitals whereby they direct patients to their private clinics for treatment just to make money.

He added that his administration will definitely come up with law to check mate such attitude by doctors.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App