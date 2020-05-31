Kaduna takes delivery of COVID-19 mobile testing truck

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has taken delivery of its long awaited mobile testing truck to boost capacity in tracking and testing suspected COVID-19 cases.

The government said on Saturday it was still awaiting the delivery of equipment that would enable the truck and 12 GeneXpert machines in the several general hospitals to increase the number of testing labs.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni, said the flexibility of a mobile testing vehicle and testing labs in local government areas would enable the state ascertain with greater accuracy, its COVID-19 status and allow the data to inform further decision on reopening the state.

Dr. Baloni said out of the 232 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 149 had been discharged with seven deaths recorded, adding that the state had tested almost 2000 samples and expressed fears that the case could rise as more tests are conducted.

While giving a situation report on the four-month old child, who recently tested positive to coronavirus, Dr. Baloni said the toddler had been discharged but said the state still had 76 active cases as at Friday.

“COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 33 wards in nine local government areas of the state: Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria.

“The data shows that 80% of the infected persons are male,” she said.

The statement noted that the testing laboratory in Yusuf Dantsoho Hospital was still awaiting validation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

